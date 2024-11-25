Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $123.69, but opened at $120.20. Franco-Nevada shares last traded at $120.49, with a volume of 9,378 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $137.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.86.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.85.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 55.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.11 million. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth about $326,000. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,433,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 39.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 537,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,793,000 after buying an additional 152,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 6.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,068,000 after acquiring an additional 54,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

