Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,591 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,108 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $30,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.02.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.1 %

F stock opened at $11.30 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

