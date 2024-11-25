Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.53 and last traded at $18.23, with a volume of 18863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

FFIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Flushing Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Flushing Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Flushing Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $528.49 million, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is presently 101.15%.

In other news, Director Sam Sang Ki Han sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $154,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,372.97. The trade was a 12.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Astrid Burrowes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total value of $129,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,270.07. This represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 87.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 64.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

