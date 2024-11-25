FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.39 and last traded at $73.39, with a volume of 1212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.76.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.59 and a 200 day moving average of $68.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 42.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 129,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,612,000 after purchasing an additional 22,715 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 3.6% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 40,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Northern Trust Quality Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of companies deemed to have secure dividends that matches the beta of the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

