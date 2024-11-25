Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,581,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651,452 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 2.06% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $1,447,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 96.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,518,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,514,190,000 after buying an additional 20,843,193 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,464,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,476,644,000 after purchasing an additional 19,980,902 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,668,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,127,382,000 after buying an additional 16,245,046 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 29,456,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,048,660,000 after buying an additional 14,418,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,017,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,069,338,000 after buying an additional 14,246,978 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $34.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 18.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.59%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

