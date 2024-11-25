Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 161,133 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,042,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,133 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.2% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,991,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 407.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $4,129,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 57,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $614.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.1 %

GS opened at $602.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $189.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $529.52 and a 200 day moving average of $494.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $334.87 and a 12 month high of $607.15.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total value of $1,768,072.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at $5,046,795.39. This represents a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total transaction of $1,061,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,435.50. This represents a 16.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,119 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

