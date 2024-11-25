First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Stake Lessened by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. First Trust Water ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 597.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.78. 11,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,364. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.08. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $111.64.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

