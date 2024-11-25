First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Sold by Wiser Advisor Group LLC

Wiser Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.30. 1,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,818. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.41. The company has a market capitalization of $951.19 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $130.47.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

