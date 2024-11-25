First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.12 and last traded at $65.70, with a volume of 26009 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.63.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.98.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 316,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,798,000 after acquiring an additional 33,263 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $718,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 33,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

