First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.18 and last traded at $69.00, with a volume of 22426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FAF shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on First American Financial

First American Financial Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 1.29.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 242.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in First American Financial by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,074,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,237,000 after acquiring an additional 479,618 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First American Financial by 16.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,647,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,793,000 after purchasing an additional 515,710 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,609,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,743,000 after buying an additional 97,158 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 19.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,495,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $164,746,000 after buying an additional 405,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About First American Financial

(Get Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.