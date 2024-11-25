Financial Contrast: Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) vs. Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Enanta Pharmaceuticals and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals -160.27% -63.75% -27.09% Cumberland Pharmaceuticals -29.54% -9.50% -3.19%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

95.0% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.3% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Enanta Pharmaceuticals and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals $79.20 million 2.58 -$133.82 million ($5.45) -1.77 Cumberland Pharmaceuticals $39.55 million 0.39 -$6.28 million ($0.77) -1.44

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enanta Pharmaceuticals. Enanta Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enanta Pharmaceuticals 1 0 2 1 2.75 Cumberland Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 104.01%. Given Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Enanta Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Cumberland Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals beats Cumberland Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to develop, manufacture, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections. It develops RediTrex injection for the treatment of active rheumatoid, juvenile idiopathic, and severe psoriatic arthritis, as well as disabling psoriasis. In addition, the company is developing ifetroban, a product candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of aspirin-exacerbated respiratory disease, systemic sclerosis, and duchenne muscular dystrophy; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatorenal syndrome and portal hypertension. Further, it develops a clinical program for the use of ifetroban to treat progressive fibrosing interstitial lung diseases. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.