Financial Analysis: Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) versus Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD)

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.6% of Tejon Ranch shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Safe and Green Development shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Tejon Ranch shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Safe and Green Development shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tejon Ranch and Safe and Green Development”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tejon Ranch $44.74 million 9.48 $3.27 million $0.00 -1,582,000.00 Safe and Green Development $173,188.00 16.31 -$4.20 million N/A N/A

Tejon Ranch has higher revenue and earnings than Safe and Green Development.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Tejon Ranch has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safe and Green Development has a beta of 7.43, indicating that its stock price is 643% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tejon Ranch and Safe and Green Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tejon Ranch -0.57% -0.05% -0.04% Safe and Green Development N/A -492.68% -76.18%

Summary

Tejon Ranch beats Safe and Green Development on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tejon Ranch

(Get Free Report)

Tejon Ranch Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development. It is also involved in the activities related to communications leases, a power plant lease, and landscape maintenance. This segment leases land to various auto service stations with convenience stores, fast-food operations, service diner-style restaurant, a motel, an antique shop, and a post office; various microwave repeater locations, radio and cellular transmitter sites, and fiber optic cable routes; and package of land for an electric power plant. The Resort/Residential Real Estate Development segment engages in land entitlement, planning, pre-construction engineering, stewardship, and conservation activities. The Mineral Resources segment includes oil and gas royalties, rock and aggregate royalties, and royalties from a cement operation leased to National Cement Company of California, Inc.; and the management of water assets and infrastructure projects. The Farming segment farms permanent crops, such as wine grapes, almonds, and pistachios in package of land. It also manages the farming of alfalfa and forage mix on package of land in the Antelope Valley; and leases package of land for growing vegetables, as well as almonds. The Ranch Operations segment provides game management and ancillary land services comprising grazing leases and filming, as well as various guided hunts. Tejon Ranch Co. was founded in 1843 and is based in Lebec, California.

About Safe and Green Development

(Get Free Report)

Safe and Green Development Corporation operates as a real estate development company. It focuses on building single and multifamily projects. The company was formerly known as SGB Development Corp. and changed its name to Safe and Green Development Corporation in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Safe and Green Development Corporation is a subsidiary of Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.