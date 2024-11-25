Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.94 and last traded at $51.87, with a volume of 9856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.48.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 180,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,303 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the period.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.