Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Trimmed by Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.1% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.21.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $121.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $535.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

