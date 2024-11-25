Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for November 25th (AES, APGE, ARM, AWH, CARV, CHEK, CIZN, CMCM, CNTX, COUR)

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, November 25th:

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of AES (NYSE:AES). The firm issued an underperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE). They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM). They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

D. Boral Capital began coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI). They issued an equal weight rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Aegis began coverage on shares of Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $326.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of MARA (NASDAQ:MARA). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

William Blair started coverage on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS). They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC). They issued an outperform rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT). They issued a sell rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ). BNP Paribas issued a neutral rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock.

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP). BNP Paribas issued a neutral rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of V2X (NYSE:VVX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

