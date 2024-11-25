Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for November 25th (AES, APGE, ARM, AWH, CARV, CHEK, CIZN, CMCM, CNTX, COUR)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, November 25th:

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of AES (NYSE:AES). The firm issued an underperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE). They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM). They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

D. Boral Capital began coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI). They issued an equal weight rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Aegis began coverage on shares of Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $326.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of MARA (NASDAQ:MARA). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

William Blair started coverage on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS). They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC). They issued an outperform rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT). They issued a sell rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ). BNP Paribas issued a neutral rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock.

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP). BNP Paribas issued a neutral rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of V2X (NYSE:VVX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

