Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight” Rating

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EQNR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Equinor ASA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.80 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

Equinor ASA Stock Down 0.9 %

Equinor ASA stock opened at $24.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.34. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $33.24.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $25.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2,359.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,783,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507,511 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,751,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,019,000 after buying an additional 132,157 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 862,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,635,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 572,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,343,000 after buying an additional 21,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 522,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,242,000 after buying an additional 16,303 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

