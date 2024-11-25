Dwayne Frederick Giggs Sells 2,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Dwayne Frederick Giggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.70, for a total value of C$97,405.40.
Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$48.71 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$40.02 and a 1 year high of C$56.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$57.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Canadian Natural Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.97%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on CNQ
About Canadian Natural Resources
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Natural Resources
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Disney’s Magic Strategy: Reinventing the House of Mouse
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Volatility in Semis? 3 Stable Alternatives to NVIDIA and SMCI
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.