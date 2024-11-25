Dwayne Frederick Giggs Sells 2,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Dwayne Frederick Giggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.70, for a total value of C$97,405.40.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$48.71 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$40.02 and a 1 year high of C$56.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$57.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.50 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Gerdes Energy Research lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$74.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on CNQ

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.