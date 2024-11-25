DRW Securities LLC Takes Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 1,505.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on VST shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.10.

Vistra Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of VST opened at $161.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.11. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.61 and a twelve month high of $168.67.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.42%.

Vistra announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

