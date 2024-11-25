DRW Securities LLC Sells 4,838 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

DRW Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,404 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,838 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Comcast by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,329,384 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,500,722,000 after buying an additional 1,000,626 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,871,235 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,331,192,000 after acquiring an additional 416,759 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 15,983,230 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $667,620,000 after purchasing an additional 822,936 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 10,818,009 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,633,000 after purchasing an additional 219,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,886,479 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $387,155,000 after purchasing an additional 713,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

Comcast Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $43.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

