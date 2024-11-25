DRW Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,768,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 11,797,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,195,000 after buying an additional 788,892 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $146,523,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,170,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,073,000 after buying an additional 45,805 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 916,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,180,000 after buying an additional 25,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wind River Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wind River Trust Co now owns 746,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,317,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $120.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $97.94 and a one year high of $121.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.50.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

