Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Buys 76 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 3.7% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $192,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 74.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $520.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $478.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $506.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $404.32 and a 52 week high of $534.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.27% and a net margin of 45.26%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Mastercard from $540.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $544.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total transaction of $2,310,173.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. The trade was a 21.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

