Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Buys 76 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $542.22 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $413.92 and a one year high of $618.95. The company has a market cap of $128.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $573.12 and a 200-day moving average of $527.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

