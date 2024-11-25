DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $178.99 and last traded at $178.99, with a volume of 4250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.24.

Several research analysts have commented on DASH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on DoorDash from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on DoorDash from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark upped their target price on DoorDash from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on DoorDash from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.03.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.08.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 1,855 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $315,312.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,019,501.74. The trade was a 4.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $895,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,651,994.72. This trade represents a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,753 shares of company stock worth $84,544,996 in the last 90 days. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 302.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in DoorDash by 340.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

