Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.51 and last traded at $57.48, with a volume of 6538355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.78.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1,363.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

