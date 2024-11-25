Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.91 and last traded at $41.91, with a volume of 831 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.59.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GEM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 124,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 339,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 472,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,000 after buying an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 25,512 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

