Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 1.4% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 57,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 224,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,765,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 47,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,305,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.50. 22,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.17 and a twelve month high of $65.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.32.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.