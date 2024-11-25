Diana Shipping Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 25th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th.
Diana Shipping has a dividend payout ratio of 88.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.
Diana Shipping Trading Down 11.7 %
DSX traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.89. 6,233,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61. The firm has a market cap of $236.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.16. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $3.48.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diana Shipping
Diana Shipping Company Profile
Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Diana Shipping
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Abacus Life’s CEO on Cracking the Code of Longevity Returns
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Elon Musk and Trump Push for Self-Driving Cars: 3 Stocks to Gain
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Discover the 3 Best Performing Stocks That Went Public in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.