Diana Shipping Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 25th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th.

Diana Shipping has a dividend payout ratio of 88.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping Trading Down 11.7 %

DSX traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.89. 6,233,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61. The firm has a market cap of $236.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.16. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $3.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.