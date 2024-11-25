DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stake Boosted by Blue Whale Capital LLP

Blue Whale Capital LLP increased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 236,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares during the period. DexCom accounts for 1.2% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $15,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 6.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,780 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.2% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $72.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.28. The company has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.17. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $142.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on DexCom from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,318,872.25. The trade was a 0.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,431 shares of company stock valued at $399,319 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

