Davis R M Inc. Cuts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Davis R M Inc. cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,527 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $53,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,867 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.9% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 25,170 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $632.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $601.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.53.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $590.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The stock has a market cap of $543.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $582.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $553.30.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 54.72%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

