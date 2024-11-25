Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC) CEO Acquires $44,200.00 in Stock

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Quartermain bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.21 per share, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,617,877 shares in the company, valued at $16,835,508.17. This trade represents a 0.26 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Robert Quartermain bought 35,000 shares of Dakota Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $75,600.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Robert Quartermain bought 20,000 shares of Dakota Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00.

NYSE:DC opened at $2.24 on Monday. Dakota Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $211.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dakota Gold by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,441,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,535,000 after purchasing an additional 498,368 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dakota Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $666,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dakota Gold by 15.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dakota Gold by 32.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 47,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dakota Gold by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,866,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 100,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dakota Gold in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota.

