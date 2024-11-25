Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC) CEO Acquires $44,200.00 in Stock

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Quartermain bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.21 per share, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,617,877 shares in the company, valued at $16,835,508.17. This trade represents a 0.26 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Robert Quartermain also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 19th, Robert Quartermain bought 35,000 shares of Dakota Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $75,600.00.
- On Tuesday, November 5th, Robert Quartermain bought 20,000 shares of Dakota Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00.
Dakota Gold Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE:DC opened at $2.24 on Monday. Dakota Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $211.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.41.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dakota Gold in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota.
