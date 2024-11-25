Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $11.95 Million Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,030 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $11,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 87,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 48,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $218,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,535,378. This represents a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $162,315,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. This trade represents a 41.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,167,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,067,889. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:PLTR opened at $64.35 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $66.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.48. The company has a market cap of $146.59 billion, a PE ratio of 321.77 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Northland Capmk upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Argus downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.71.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

