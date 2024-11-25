D. Boral Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 233.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of American Resources from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th.

AREC opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85. American Resources has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $92.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Resources stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.82% of American Resources worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

