CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $432.59 and last traded at $432.59, with a volume of 3302 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $426.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSWI. StockNews.com lowered CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CSW Industrials to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

CSW Industrials Stock Up 0.5 %

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 58.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.37, for a total value of $341,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,607,523.23. The trade was a 1.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,500 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 39.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,745,000 after purchasing an additional 340,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,486,000 after acquiring an additional 255,849 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at about $65,595,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1,046.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,140,000 after acquiring an additional 77,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth about $25,589,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

