Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Acquired by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Couchbase worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Couchbase by 9.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Couchbase by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BASE. Barclays raised their price target on Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Couchbase from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $20.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49. Couchbase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 0.59.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.84% and a negative net margin of 39.51%. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 6,736 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $101,511.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 373,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,630,860.29. This trade represents a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward T. Anderson acquired 21,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $298,492.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,372.32. This trade represents a 32.52 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,448 shares of company stock valued at $180,742. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

