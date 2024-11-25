Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $5.99 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.5% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $4,342,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $754,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,269,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,257,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.0 %

PEP stock opened at $162.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.01 and a 200-day moving average of $170.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.85 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

