Comparing Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) and Oakridge Global Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:OGES)

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) and Oakridge Global Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:OGES – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.7% of Solid Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Solid Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 90.8% of Oakridge Global Energy Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Power and Oakridge Global Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Power -471.22% -18.08% -16.88% Oakridge Global Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Power 1 1 2 0 2.25 Oakridge Global Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Solid Power and Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Solid Power presently has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 139.03%. Given Solid Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Solid Power is more favorable than Oakridge Global Energy Solutions.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solid Power and Oakridge Global Energy Solutions”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Power $17.41 million 11.92 -$65.55 million ($0.49) -2.35 Oakridge Global Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oakridge Global Energy Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Solid Power.

Summary

Solid Power beats Oakridge Global Energy Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc. develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells. Solid Power, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About Oakridge Global Energy Solutions

Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc., a development stage company, provides energy storage solutions in the United States. Its principal products include lithium ion large format prismatic cells; small format prismatic cells; and battery modules. The company distributes its products through a business development and preliminary sales team. The company was formerly known as Oak Ridge Energy Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc. in November 2014. Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Palm Bay, Florida.

