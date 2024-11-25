Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Up 2.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price was up 2.6% during trading on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $265.00 to $358.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Coinbase Global traded as high as $312.70 and last traded at $312.52. Approximately 5,616,410 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 11,147,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $304.64.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.22.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 58,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.00, for a total value of $19,112,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,528. This trade represents a 99.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.10, for a total value of $1,701,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750,015.60. This trade represents a 11.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 177,129 shares of company stock valued at $46,522,970 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 547.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 75.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 133 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.20 and a 200-day moving average of $215.18.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.13). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

