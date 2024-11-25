Citigroup Inc. Has $39.84 Million Stake in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,407 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 41,739 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 3.14% of Natural Resource Partners worth $39,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Natural Resource Partners by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 65,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Natural Resource Partners by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,885 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Solidarity Wealth LLC lifted its position in Natural Resource Partners by 1,038.6% during the 3rd quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 46,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 42,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NRP opened at $105.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $74.93 and a 52 week high of $113.04.

Natural Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

