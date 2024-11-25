Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 384,392 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,297 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $25,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Stock Down 0.4 %

SHEL stock opened at $66.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $60.34 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Shell Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

