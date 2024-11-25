Cerity Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,561 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $27,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 640.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $115.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.11 and a 1 year high of $137.52.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 39.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.25.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

