Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 771,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,448 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 1.15% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $22,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $12,229,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 692,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,643,000 after purchasing an additional 334,452 shares during the last quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,670,000. Yardley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,600,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,386,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,636,000 after buying an additional 253,225 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DISV opened at $27.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.81.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

