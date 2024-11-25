Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 805 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 2.39% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter worth $200,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 27.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 4,907.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter.

BATS XBAP opened at $33.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.07 million, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.70.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (XBAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

