Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 7,036 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,036 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 124.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 21,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in RTX by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 680,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,448,000 after purchasing an additional 70,838 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.27.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX opened at $120.77 on Monday. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $79.13 and a 12-month high of $128.70. The company has a market cap of $160.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.17 and its 200 day moving average is $114.17.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

