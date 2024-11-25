Centaurus Financial Inc. Invests $1.90 Million in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 71,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul during the third quarter valued at $2,692,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the 3rd quarter valued at about $956,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the 3rd quarter valued at about $714,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul during the third quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul during the third quarter valued at approximately $511,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS JAJL opened at $27.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.78.

