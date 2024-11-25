Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 64.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,087 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $598.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $516.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $455.41 and a 12-month high of $603.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $582.31 and its 200-day moving average is $559.05.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
