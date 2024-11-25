Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.75 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $7,160,000. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,117,000. Aljian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 52.2% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $222.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.45 and its 200-day moving average is $195.57. The stock has a market cap of $206.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $237.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,928. This represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. DZ Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.