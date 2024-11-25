Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.65 and last traded at $54.43, with a volume of 4065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Up 3.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $359.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

Insider Activity at Cathay General Bancorp

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $42,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,873. This represents a 21.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 7,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $342,947.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 347,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,371,659.15. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,047. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,194,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,206,000 after acquiring an additional 176,215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,758,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,489,000 after acquiring an additional 87,847 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,615,000 after acquiring an additional 20,840 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 19.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,262,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,639,000 after acquiring an additional 208,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 736,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,789,000 after acquiring an additional 28,968 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

