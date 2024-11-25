Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 117.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RNAC. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Cartesian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of RNAC opened at $18.87 on Monday. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $479.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.63.

In related news, insider Milos Miljkovic sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $564,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,743.49. This represents a 65.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.38 per share, with a total value of $95,833.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,823,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,973,455.42. This represents a 0.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 128,089 shares of company stock worth $2,169,555 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $5,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $4,105,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cartesian Therapeutics by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,851,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,054 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,224,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,431,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

