Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target Cut to C$12.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CS. TD Securities increased their target price on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.84.

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CS traded down C$0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting C$9.76. 1,823,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,246,917. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.48, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.74. Capstone Copper has a one year low of C$5.26 and a one year high of C$11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$572.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$612.00 million. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capstone Copper will post 0.8541833 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capstone Copper news, Director Humberto Antonio Fernandois sold 29,906 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.26, for a total transaction of C$276,977.41. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total transaction of C$1,104,990.00. Insiders sold 974,079 shares of company stock worth $10,016,304 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

