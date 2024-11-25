Capital Square LLC Sells 4,022 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Capital Square LLC reduced its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Ventas during the second quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.60. The company had a trading volume of 89,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,731. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of -374.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.36. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $67.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,058.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

In other news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $389,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,767.05. This trade represents a 6.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 6,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $431,466.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,360,514.40. This represents a 0.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,241,311 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

